While the Washington Commanders have their sights set high in the draft, they feel good about their free agency work. But the subtle picks will tell the full story. And here are three sleeper prospects the Commanders should target in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Commanders enter with the No. 7 overall. Then they wait 64 picks for a Round 3 selection. After being bypassed in Round 4, they have a fifth, two sixths, and a seventh to close out the draft.

But where can they find the sleepers?

WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

The Commanders didn’t support the wide receiver room in free agency. That left the team with aging Terry McLaurin at WR1, unproven Luke McCaffrey at WR2, and first-round bust Treylon Burks at WR3. Clearly, the Commanders must get something done in the draft at that position.

It’s possible — maybe even probable — that they draft a wide receiver with the No. 7 overall pick. That means Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson or Ohio State’s Carnell Tate.

But if they don’t — and perhaps even if they do — Sarratt needs to be on the radar. If he’s still on the board for pick No. 71, the Commanders need to do more than just kick the tires.

He has size (6-foot-2 and 215 pounds) and the production to match, according to Pro Football Focus.

“At every level of competition … Sarratt has stood out,” Trevor Sikkema wrote. “He possesses excellent hands, top-tier hand-eye coordination, and a strong track record of winning contested catches.”

But there is an issue that has pushed him down draft boards.

“His separation metrics and overall explosiveness project to be below average at the NFL level,” Sikkema wrote.

Ah, but there’s this caveat.

“However, his finesse as a route runner — along with his agility and flexibility for a receiver of his size — appears above average,” Sikkema wrote. “Surratt plays with constant competitiveness, including as a blocker, and shows a strong understanding of the nuances involved in route running and releases against press coverage.”

Add it all up, and Elijah Sarratt looks solid

Not only has Sarratt been successful throughout his career, but he is also projected to be a starter, according to NFL.com.

“Big receiver whose competitiveness and elite catch-phase execution allow him to overcome his athletic limitations,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “While he’s nicknamed ‘Waffle House' because he’s said to be ‘always open,' Sarratt sees a high number of contested targets versus man coverage. He’s tight-hipped with below-average foot quickness and falls below the line as a separator. Once the throw goes up, however, he consistently beats corners with size, body control, and catch-space strength to clean up.”

For some reason, this reads like the Puka Nacua assessment of some scouts a few years ago. And we’ve all seen what he has done in the NFL.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi

If the Commanders miss out on Sarratt, Stribling is a fallback option. It might be a stretch to spend the third-round pick on him at No. 71. However, the Commanders don’t have a fourth-round selection, and there’s no chance Stribling hangs around into the fifth round.

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The athleticism jumps off the chart, despite a less-than-stellar overall assessment from PFF.

“He has solid size at 6-foot-2 and around 200 pounds, “ Sikkema wrote. “For most of his career, his route tree was heavily vertical, though he showed noticeable development over the final stretch of the 2025 season.

“His overall separation metrics are not particularly strong, but he plays with a physical edge. He uses active hands to defeat press coverage and brings strong hands at the catch point. That physicality also shows up as a blocker, where he is both willing and competitive.”

His athleticism score ranked No. 5 at the Combine, according to NFL.com. The 4.36 40 time bodes well for a big receiver.

“Long-striding, vertical-access wideout with steady play and production,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Stribling has good size and early acceleration to climb over the top of coverage, but lacks short-area quickness to gain separation underneath. His downfield ball skills are above average, but he struggles to consistently carve out catch space and fight through contested-catch contact for tight-coverage wins.

“He has legit speed after the catch once he finds open grass. He’s also one of the most competitive run blockers in the WR class. Stribling projects as an immediate WR4 who could eventually work his way into a starting role.”

LB Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma

Perhaps this is a project pick. But whenever a project carries the phrase “potential starter,” it’s worth paying attention. This is a guy the Commanders should strongly consider with their first sixth-round pick.

Heinecke is 6-1 and 227 pounds, ranking No. 12 among linebackers with his athleticism score in the Combine, according to NFL.com.

Sure, he’s not the biggest guy, but he makes up for it with a non-stop motor.

“Undersized but relentless, Heinecke plays with the mentality of a smaller dog who’s eager to fight the bigger dogs on every snap,” Zierlein wrote. “The former lacrosse athlete brings agility, pursuit speed, and an appetite for striking/wrapping as a tackler. He has the ability to slip blocks without compromising his fits but will be engulfed by big bodies when directly taking on blocks.

“Limited game experience shows up with delayed play recognition, but that should improve with time. Heinecke’s motor, mindset, and versatility give him a legitimate chance as a nickel linebacker and core special-teams contributor.”

These traits are hard to find in the sixth round. And that’s why Heinecke is a sleeper to target.