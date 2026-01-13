Head coach Dan Quinn is currently navigating a significant overhaul of his coaching staff after a disappointing 5-12 campaign. Following the dismissals of both his offensive and defensive coordinators, Quinn has expressed interest in Dennard Wilson to lead the defense. Wilson recently completed a stint with the Tennessee Titans, where his unit showed massive improvement in 2024 before regressing this past year.

Quinn has been notoriously selective with this specific role, as he is now searching for his fifth different defensive coordinator in nine seasons. The aim is to revitalize a unit that finished last in the league in yards allowed while dealing with various injuries throughout the schedule.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the organization is also looking at a familiar legacy to fill a crucial position on the staff. The franchise has requested to interview Falcons assistant D.J. Williams for the role of quarterbacks coach.

Williams is the son of Washington legend Doug Williams and comes with a reputation for player development, having worked with Michael Penix over the last two seasons in Atlanta. Bringing in a coach with such deep ties to the franchise could prove vital in the efforts to refine the play of Jayden Daniels after a season that saw the offense crash back to earth.

Internal continuity became the priority for the front office as they moved to elevate assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough to offensive coordinator. This decision was made quickly to prevent the Detroit Lions from hiring him for their own vacancy.

Blough takes over for Kliff Kingsbury, providing a direct connection for a locker room that was reportedly unsettled by the recent coaching changes. Having spent several years as a player in the league before starting his coaching career, Blough is viewed as a rising star who can help restore the explosiveness that defined the team’s successful 2024 run to the NFC Championship Game.

The upcoming season represents a pivotal moment for Quinn and his revamped team to prove that the setbacks of 2025 were merely a temporary hurdle. By blending homegrown talent with respected league veterans, the organization is positioning itself to maximize the potential of its young quarterback and return to the postseason.