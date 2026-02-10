The head coach of the Washington Commanders football team made a classy move, following the news that The Washington Post newspaper is gutting their newsroom staff. The Post is essentially getting rid of their entire sports section, which means no one will be around to cover the Commanders.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn left three open seats at his latest press conference, to commemorate the loss of the news reporters who covered his team.

“First a couple of empty seats over to my right. I was absolutely bummed to hear about The Washington Post sports section,” Quinn said, per NBC Sports in Washington. “….Their presence is missed.”

Commanders leave 3 seats open for The Washington Post and Dan Quinn says what a loss it is to not have them covering the team pic.twitter.com/Jo8I3usiHz — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 10, 2026

Along with the sports section cuts, The Washington Post also made layoffs in other areas of news including international news. Reporters were either reassigned to other news areas, or laid off.

Commanders are one of several Washington DC teams showing respect to the newspaper employees

The Commanders are not the only team in D.C. to show tribute to The Washington Post reporters. The news came as a great shock to others in the nation's capital. Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery paid tribute to the Post's former Caps reporter, Bailey Johnson.

“I would be remiss not to say something about Bailey not being here today,” Carbery said at a recent press conference, per Yahoo Sports. “Getting to know her over the last 2 1/2 years, yeah, I’m just thinking about her. And also know wherever her next stop is, whether it’s in the DC area or somewhere else, know she’ll do a fantastic job. She’s an incredible person and really, really good at what she does.”

Several national sports journalists made their mark by first working at The Washington Post. That includes Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon, who co-host the ESPN sports talk show Pardon the Interruption. Wilbon was furious to hear that some of his former colleagues were losing their jobs.

The reporters undoubtedly are grateful for the tribute shown to them by Quinn, and the other coaches. Quinn has coached the Commanders since 2024. The Commanders finished the 2025 season with a 5-12 record.