Journalists at The Washington Post have taken their concerns public as anxiety grows over potential job cuts tied to owner Jeff Bezos. Foreign correspondents led the charge on X, posting messages under the hashtag #SaveThePost and warning that deep reductions could undermine the paper’s ability to deliver fact based reporting during a volatile global moment, per SAN.

According to The Guardian, staffers believe the foreign and sports departments face the greatest risk, with possible cuts expected as early as February. Estimates circulating internally range from roughly 100 layoffs to as many as 300 positions across the organization. Those fears come as the paper reportedly lost around $100 million last year, intensifying scrutiny of Bezos’ long-term vision for the newsroom.

Two of the loudest reactions came from prominent sports journalists outside the Post. Ken Rosenthal shared a pointed message on X, writing, “I’m incredibly saddened about what is happening at the Washington Post. Going back to my time at the Baltimore Sun, I’ve admired and envied the Post’s writers, and not just in sports.” Rosenthal then added, “Jeff Bezos’ destruction of a great newspaper will be part of his legacy.”

Sports Desk, Foreign Coverage Feel the Strain

ESPN reporter Jeff Passan echoed that frustration with even sharper language. “The Washington Post has the best sports section in the country, and I don’t think it’s particularly close,” Passan wrote. “Only a soulless corporate goon would think the paper is better without it. A short-sighted, cowardly decision. Shame is your legacy.”

Beyond public criticism, internal actions have rattled staff. Editors recently told the sports department not to plan travel to Italy for the Winter Olympics, a departure from previous Games that saw large on site teams. The paper also instructed beat reporters covering the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics to halt travel plans. Managers later approved a smaller Olympic presence, but uncertainty remains.

As of Tuesday, the Post has not formally announced newsroom cuts. One employee summed up the mood to The Guardian, saying, “It’s all very confusing and no one knows anything. The anxiety is so sad.”