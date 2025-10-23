The Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs meet in Week 8 for Monday Night Football. This will be an exciting primetime clash as the Chiefs aim to re-establish themselves as the top team in the AFC.

Washington is 3-4 on the season with wins against the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and the New York Giants. They are on a two-game losing streak and have a tough matchup on Monday.

The Commanders have already ruled out starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for this game with a hamstring injury. Marcus Mariota will start once again. Daniels will spend this week rehabbing his injury.

“Dan Quinn said all of Jayden Daniels' week will be focused on rehab with the hope of returning in Week 9. They'll reassess next week.”

Daniels has missed games this season with multiple injuries. As a result, the Commanders have had a hard time getting comfortable. He played against the Dallas Cowboys but suffered a hamstring injury. Head coach Dan Quinn does not want to take any chances with his star player and would rather have him focus on healing. Quinn believes this is not a long-term injury.

The Commanders take on the Seattle Seahawks after taking on the Chiefs. The hope is that Daniels is back for that matchup, and we will know early on next week if he is back at practice.

Mariota starts another game. He takes on a Chiefs team that he has played before. The veteran QB is 35-58 on the season, throwing for 426 yards and three touchdowns. He also has two interceptions on the season with a QBR of 85.8. If the Commanders want to upset the Chiefs on the road, Mariota must play clean football and not give the Chiefs extra possessions by turning the ball over. If KC gets extra possessions, they should score 30+ points and win easily.