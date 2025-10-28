The Washington Commanders are looking to bounce back from consecutive losses in Week 8’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. While Jayden Daniels is sidelined by a hamstring strain, the Commanders got their top two receivers back from injury. Both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel suited up for Washington in Week 8.

The Commanders were eager to get the ball in Samuel’s hands, hoping the veteran wideout could make a play after the catch. But Samuels derailed a promising early drive with a brutal mistake.

Oh no, Washington 😅 Mike Danna gets the interception off the Deebo Samuel drop 👀 pic.twitter.com/kjLFXO5sIu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Washington marched down to the Kansas City 18-yard-line on a nine-play, 39-yard opening drive. After picking up the first down, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota fired a swing pass out to Samuel. The Commanders were attempting to get him the ball in space. However, Samuel appeared to take his eye off the ball. The pass clanged off his hands, popped up in the air and was intercepted by Chiefs DE Mike Danna.

Deebo Samuel miscue kills Commanders’ drive

Samuel’s miscue was a momentum killer. Instead of coming away with points on the opening drive, the Commanders turned it over deep in Chiefs’ territory. But Patrick Mahomes would quickly return the favor. Kansas City put together a nine-play, 42-yard drive down to Washington’s 26-yard-line. But the star QB was intercepted by Marshon Lattimore.

Both teams would recover from the early mistakes as Kareem Hunt scored a goal line rushing touchdown and Terry McLaurin came down with a gorgeous grab in the end zone. McLaurin, taking the field for the first time since Week 3, got both feet in while securing a lob from Mariota. After a review, it was ruled a touchdown and the game was tied heading into halftime.

The Commanders landed Samuel in a trade over the offseason. He’s been bothered by a heel over the last few weeks but he only missed last Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. He has three catches for 11 yards through two and a half quarters on Monday Night Football.