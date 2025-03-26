Despite Michael Gallup retiring from the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL, he found a new home with the Washington Commanders. Although he made a move to an NFC East rival, he did so with just cause.

The Commanders secured the NFC East division crown and made it to the NFC Championship game. In rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels's first season, he lit up the NFL world.

Now, Gallup has a chance to be a part of that. He explained rather simply what his role would be on the new team.

"I'm gonna bring that energy and bring that juice. If you need something, I'm gonna go get it for you."

“I'm gonna bring that energy and bring that juice,” Gallup said via the Commanders X (formerly Twitter) account. “If you need something, I'm gonna go get it for you.”

After sitting out this past season, it's clear the football passion never faded. Following an injury-riddled 2023 campaign, he thought it was time to hang up the cleats.

Since his sophomore season, Gallup has never surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark. Regardless of that, a change of scenery might be best for the receiver.

He'll be in a more dynamic and explosive offense with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. After all, the Commanders had the fifth-highest scoring offense in the league with 28.5 points per game.

Michael Gallup could be the Commanders secret weapon

Gallup has a knack for the deep ball. Luckily, Daniels is more than comfortable with throwing it. As mentioned earlier, Kingsbury has a dynamic offensive system.

Throughout the season, he had guys like Olamide Zaccheaus and Noah Brown making big-time plays. Adding Gallup to that list wouldn't hurt the Commanders in the slightest.

Not to mention, several other teams were pursuing him for the past year. When Gallup made the decision for a comeback, Washington came calling.

They'll continue to grow their receiver room with the addition of the former Cowboys wide receiver. With head coach Dan Quinn and Kingsbury both staying, they want to run it back.

Also, the Eagles lost some players to retirement and free agency. For Washington, this could be the ultimate time to load up and make a deep playoff run.

While they tasted the NFC Championship game, that likely isn't enough. Quinn took his previous team, the Atlanta Falcons, to the 2017 Super Bowl.

Although they ran into Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, he understands what it takes to get there. One of those elements is having depth at all positions. Gallup effortlessly brings that to the Commanders as the 2025 season approaches.