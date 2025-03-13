When it comes to the 2025 NFL calendar year, no team has been more active than the Washington Commanders.

From signing external free agents like Javon Kinlaw and Will Harris, to re-signing their own players like Marcus Mariota and Bobby Wagner, to making trades for former Pro Bowlers like Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, the Commanders' new ownership group has gone all in on building a contender around second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels and they are paying to make it happen.

One way to make that happen? Add more veterans who know a thing or two about winning, with Washington going back to the New England Patriots well to reunite one of the team's longest-tenured players, Deatrich Wise Jr., with his long-time teammate Jonathan Jones, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Free-agent defensive lineman Deatrich Wise agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Commanders. Deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus,” Schefter wrote.

“From Patriots to Commanders: DE Deatrich Wise Jr. – 8 seasons in New England – and CB Jonathan Jones – 9 seasons in New England – both now have left as free agents to sign with Washington.”

Originally drafted in the fourth round out of Arkansas back in 2017, Wise appeared in 126 games with 61 starts for the Patriots and was one of the last remnants from the team's most recent Super Bowl Championship roster. With 314 tackles, 90 QB hits, and 34 sacks to his name over his eight-year career, Wise is a solid veteran presence who could be an asset alongside less proven players like Kinlaw, Johnny Newton, and any rookies added in this year's class, helping to show what it takes to be a champion on a team that's looking to get there.

What kind of impact will Wise have on the Commanders in 2025? Only time will tell, but it's hard to see a world where his addition isn't positive one way or the other.