In the NFC Championship Game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, fans erupted over their three fumbles. While the game looked to be obtainable for the Commanders in the middle of this matchup, their three — yes, three — fumbles made this a much tougher game than it needed to be.

There was the fumble on the third drive of the game, giving the Eagles a short field that resulted in a Philly touchdown.

While Commanders fans were clearly upset about that fumble — as all turnovers do to those with a rooting interest — they had no idea how badly it could turn out.

Following Dyami Brown's fumble, the Commanders would cough up the football again, this time on a kickoff with the second half nearly finished.

Then, in the second half, the Commanders did the unthinkable, resulting in a third fumble.

Considering how important this game is for the Commanders — especially with Jayden Daniels making rookie postgame history — it was inevitable for fans to lose their minds on social media. And, it wasn't even just Commanders fans buzzing. Since the fanbases of most teams aren't in the playoffs, those fans watched this game as pure bystanders. Because of that, plenty of unbiased opinions scorched the social media landscape.

Adding his thoughts to the situation, NFL insider and analyst Brian Baldinger painted the picture of how well this Eagles defense has been playing in the playoffs on X.

“.@Eagles with 9 takeaways in 3 playoff games,” Baldinger wrote.

Along with Baldinger, Chicago Bears super fan and content creator DaWindyCity Productions went to social media to post what was on everyone's mind.

“Commanders quite literally fumbling this game away, they would’ve had a chance without all these fumbles,” DWC wrote.

However, with plenty of reaction in this conference championship between the Commanders and Eagles, here were some of the best reactions from fans:

In fact, one of the funnier reactions to come out of this game involved Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has what seems to be a personal vendetta against Dyami Brown since he was drafted before him.

While it isn't known for sure, there's a strong chance that St. Brown loved Brown's fumble.

Regardless of St. Brown's feelings, Commanders fans were clearly upset after watching them fumble away the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.