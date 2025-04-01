The Washington Commanders are moving in the right direction. Washington took a huge leap forward in year one under head coach Dan Quinn. The Commanders won 12 games during the regular season and had a pair of exciting playoff wins in 2024. Now the Commanders are hopeful that they can improve even further in 2025.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn opened up on how he thinks offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will use WR Deebo Samuel in 2025.

“Inside, outside, in the backfield, all the spots,” Quinn said on Tuesday. “Fortunately Kliff's really equipped at that too. How to be unique and feature players into their best spots. Really pumped to have him.”

The Commanders acquired Samuel from the 49ers back in March in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Samuel joins a Commanders offense that already includes Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, and a host of other playmakers.

Washington also made another big move this offseason, acquiring left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Texans. Tunsil projects as the Commanders' starting left tackle, which significantly upgrades the team's offensive line.

Quinn said of Tunsil on Tuesday that “somebody of that caliber is a big deal” per JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

Quinn added that offensive lineman Brandon Coleman will start at tackle. However, Quinn added that Coleman does have experience at both tackle and guard.

Commanders begin contract talks with star Terry McLaurin

The Commanders are also going to great lengths to retain the star players already on the roster.

Washington has apparently begun contract negotiations on an extension for star receiver Terry McLaurin.

Commanders GM Adam Peters made it clear in a recent interview why the team does not want to let McLaurin go.

“We want to make Terry a Commander for a long time,” Peters said according to Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

“He’s a great Commander,” Peters added. “He got better and better as the season went on — not only as a player but as a leader. It was really impressive to see him grow so much. You think of Terry as this pristine, polished player, but then he got even better, so it’s really cool. Everybody can get better, even the great ones. So we’ve had talks with Terry’s representation, and I think — just like any talks we’ll have — those will stay in the house. But it’s been really positive.”

McLaurin had the best season of his career in 2024 with QB Jayden Daniels. He hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.

McLaurin turns 30 years old in September. If he signs an extension with the Commanders, he could finish his NFL career in Washington.