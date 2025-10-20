The Washington Commanders suffered a double whammy on Sunday. Aside from getting manhandled by the Dallas Cowboys, 44-22, at AT&T Stadium, they also lost star Jayden Daniels to a hamstring injury.

Daniels sustained it with 11:53 left in the third quarter and did not return. He grimaced in pain as he lay on the ground after getting sacked, holding his right leg. He was brought to the medical tent and was seen giving his mother, Regina Jackson, the thumbs up when he exited it.

The 24-year-old quarterback threw for 191 yards and one touchdown, while also scoring on a one-yard run before sitting out the remainder of the contest. The Commanders fell to 3-4 after the loss.

Jackson took to X to ask fans to stop comparing her son to former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who had a promising start to his career but got derailed by various injuries.

“I wish you would stop manifesting RGIII on my son. Words are powerful, and that's all that's talked about,” pleaded Jackson.

Fans have compared Daniels and Griffin due to the similarities in their career arc. Both were drafted by Washington as the No. 2 overall pick after winning the Heisman Trophy in college. They also have the same build and are both dual-threat signal-callers.

It's worth noting that Daniels broke Griffin's record for most rushing yards by a rookie quarterback in NFL history last year. They both won as Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Griffin, who now works as an analyst for Fox Sports, only played 56 games in eight years due to multiple injuries to his knee, shoulder, and ankle.

It remains unclear if Daniels will miss an extended period, but obviously, the Commanders cannot afford to lose him, especially since they're looking to improve on what has been a mediocre campaign.

Washington will return to action in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs.