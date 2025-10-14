Washington Commanders rookie running back Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt has been one of the season's breakout stars, but recent ball security issues have grabbed attention. The seventh-round pick addressed his fumbling concerns head-on following back-to-back games with fumbles, showing maturity beyond his draft position.

Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders reporter for The Athletic, shared Croskey-Merritt's comments on X, formerly Twitter, when he was asked about his recent fumbles. “I still got a lot of confidence in myself and I just got to be better at my job and that'll get fixed for sure,” the rookie said after the 25-24 Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears.

The fumbles have come at critical moments. In Week 5 against the Chargers, Bill fumbled late despite rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns, earning recognition from Tom Brady as his “LFG Player of the Game.” Washington still won 27-10, but the Week 6 fumble proved more costly.

Against the Bears, the rookie lost control of the ball in the first quarter when defensive end Montez Sweat forced a strip at Washington's 33-yard line. The Bears recovered and capitalized immediately, with quarterback Caleb Williams scoring a touchdown five plays later to give Chicago a 13-0 lead in what became a heartbreaking 25-24 loss.

Late in the fourth quarter, with Washington leading 24-22, Croskey-Merritt was involved in another costly turnover on third-and-1 at the Chicago 40-yard line. Quarterback Jayden Daniels failed to handle the handoff in the rain, and the ball slipped out. Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright recovered at the Chicago 44-yard line with 3:09 remaining.

Daniels took full responsibility afterward, saying, “I just lost the ball. Completely my fault.” Still, Croskey-Merritt acknowledged the mistakes, noting, “Just got to be better in what we do.”

How are the Commanders handling his fumbling issues?

The coaching staff's response speaks volumes about their trust in Croskey-Merritt. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury didn't yank him after either fumble. Instead, the rookie played a season-high 43 snaps in Week 6 with 17 carries. After the Week 5 fumble left Washington at its own 1-yard line, the rookie still remained on the field.

His production justifies that confidence. Through six games, he's rushed for 344 yards on 60 carries with four touchdowns and a 5.73 yards-per-carry average. The rookie's accountability and elite efficiency numbers suggest these fumbles are fixable mistakes rather than a fundamental flaw. He'll get his chance to prove that against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.