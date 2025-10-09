Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has quickly become a breakout story at the start of the NFL season, generating significant buzz. Following an injury to fellow running back Austin Ekeler, Merritt has stepped into a feature role in the Commanders' rushing attack.

He was highly effective in the team's 27-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, finishing the game with 14 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. His impressive play earned him Tom Brady's “LFG” Week 5 Player of the Game—a weekly recognition Brady gives to the standout player in the matchup he covers for FOX Sports.

RB Jacory Crowley-Merritt on the importance of his HBCU experience at @bamastatefb 🎥 holderhangout6039/YouTube pic.twitter.com/TUVw6D2Oh0 — HBCUGO.TV (@HBCUGoTV) October 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

In a media session, Croskey-Merritt spoke to HBCU Go about his journey and his HBCU roots. Before transferring to New Mexico and Arizona, Merritt spent four seasons at Alabama State. During his time with the Hornets, which included a COVID-19-affected season, he accumulated 1,164 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 31 games.

His notable performances at Alabama State included two 100-yard rushing games: a 143-yard outing on 17 carries against Prairie View A&M and a 106-yard effort on 14 carries against Texas Southern in 2021. Merritt also showcased versatility with 29 career receptions for 335 yards and an additional receiving touchdown.

Meritt is thankful for his time with Alabama State and the opportunity it gave him the ascend to this stage.

Article Continues Below

“It definitely was good, Alabama State being like one of the few schools that were interested in me. I definitely can't thank them enough for, um, just giving me an opportunity and I forever [have] love for HBCUs.”

He also recognized the opportunity that he received at the FCS before moving to the FBS.

“[Playing at Alabama State] taught me that we may not have it all like the other, the other D1 schools, but I mean, we was able to get a chance to play on Saturday. So it taught that kind of, it taught me to be grateful for football.”

Croskey-Merritt was selected by the Commanders in the seventh round (255th pick) of the 2025 NFL Draft, and his journey has now led him to a key role on an NFC contender, where he shares the backfield with quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders play the Bears on Monday Night Football next week at 8:15 PM EST.