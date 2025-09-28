The Washington Commanders are banged up heading into Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons, especially on offense. Star quarterback Jayden Daniels is out, as is star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt was also questionable with a knee injury leading up to Sunday. Ultimately, Croskey-Merritt will take the field in Atlanta, and Daniels could be ready to return as early as next week.

“Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who they call Bill, is expected to play today, sources say. He’s questionable with a knee injury,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

Croskey-Merritt, who played at Alabama State, New Mexico, and Arizona in his college career, was a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and has quickly established himself as a legit RB in the league. Through three games, he has 22 carries for 125 yards, which works out to an excellent 5.7 yards per carry. He also has one catch for five yards and two touchdowns.

The rookie has played a key role so far in Washington's season. He played so well in training camp that the team traded incumbent starter Brian Robinson Jr., and now Croskey-Merritt leads the team in carries and rushing yards.

As for Daniels, the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year will miss his second straight game on Sunday with a knee injury. However, Rapoport reports that he is nearing a return.

“My understanding is that Jayden Daniels is expected to be back next week, in what looms as a huge game against the Chargers,” the reporter said on Sunday.

While Jayden Daniels is out, backup Marcus Mariota will get his second start. The journeyman veteran won his first start, going 15-of-21 for 207 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in a blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

No matter what happens to the Commanders in Week 4, the Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers will be a big game, as Rapoport noted. LA is 3-0 heading into Sunday, and if they can take care of Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants, they will move to 4-0 with Washington coming to town.