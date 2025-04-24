Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was seen getting hyped at the Washington Capitals-Montreal Canadiens playoff game on Wednesday. The superstar quarterback had a historic rookie season and now looks to avoid a sophomore slump in 2025. The entire Commanders' fanbase already loves their franchise QB, and it looks like Daniels is having a fantastic time in D.C. There were several posts over social media of the reigning Rookie of the Year enjoying the atmosphere in Capital One Area. The Capitals ended up winning Game 2 of the first round 3-1, taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Commanders are looking to take another step up in Jayden Daniels' second season under center

Safe to say Washington overachieved last season. Coming off a 4-13 season, the Commanders entered last year's 2024 NFL Draft with a new head coach and uncertainty at the league's most important position. The front office then proceeded to make one of the best decisions in franchise history, selecting the reigning Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 2 overall pick. From there on out, the Commanders put together their best year of this century.

Washington finished the regular season 12-5 and then made it to the NFC Championship game. The Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Wild Card round thriller before pulling off a dominant upset over the 15-2 Detroit Lions. The season subsequently ended against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who are the standard heading into the 2025 season. Therefore, it's going to be a fierce NFC East race in 2025 as the Commanders try to demonstrate their staying power.

So far this offseason, the front office has been focused on roster retention and bolstering the defense through free agency. However, with one of their five draft picks, the Commanders likely will select a running back. The backfield last season was solid but could use another upgrade as this team looks to shore up any potential weaknesses. Plus, this draft is a very strong one for running backs. Aside from that, Washington will likely add another edge rusher and cornerback.

Overall, this team is built to win now and contend once again for the NFC East crown. It's a beautiful sight seeing Daniels' passion for his new city's sports teams. The Capitals and Commanders are the two most popular teams in the nation's capital. When they are doing well, the whole city is.