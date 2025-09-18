The big question for the Washington Commanders this week has been the health of Jayden Daniels, who has missed some practice time with a knee injury sustained in their last game vs the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, the news only got worse for Washington with the latest update on Thursday.

“For a second straight day today, Jayden Daniels isn’t practicing,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

The news comes amid what has been a lackluster start for the Commanders offense following their run to the NFC Championship Game a year ago.

Washington will next take the field on Sunday at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.