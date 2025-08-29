Question marks surrounded Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders throughout most of the offseason. However, he finally agreed to sign a three-year, $96 million deal, ending the contract drama that hung over the franchise like a dark cloud. On Friday, teammate Jayden Daniels shared his response to McLaurin signing a new deal.

During an interview with Taylor Rooks on “NFL on Prime Video,” the 24-year-old quarterback shared his exact reaction to the news. Jayden Daniels claims he was in the middle of practice and didn't hear about Terry McLaurin signing the contract until he checked his phone. Daniels then shared the first thing he told McLaurin when he saw the veteran wideout.

“We're actually on the field, and we were running, and I came to the locker room, looked at my phone, so I went to find Terry,” Jayden Daniels said. “I told him, just let me hold something, just a little something… I don't need much. Maybe a watch or something… But I was super excited for Terry. Just how much work he put in over these years, and he's deserving of it. I'm happy that we're back out here, and now we're moving forward [and] we're getting ready for Week 1.”

McLaurin, who will turn 30 years old in September, experienced one of the best years of his career with Daniels under center last season. In his first season playing alongside Jayden Daniels, the two-time Pro Bowler recorded 82 receptions, 1,096 receiving yards, and a career high 13 touchdowns. Many expect Daniels and McLaurin to improve their connection even more so and potentially put up even better numbers in the 2025-26 campaign.

We'll see Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin in action in the Commanders' Week 1 opener against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 7. It'll be a home contest, giving Washington an early advantage to begin the new season.