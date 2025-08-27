The Washington Commanders finally signed Terry McLaurin to a three-year, $97 million contract extension after holding in throughout the offseason. With the 2025-26 season right around the corner, the star wideout opened up about questions surrounding his age and health status after signing his new deal.

McLaurin, who is turning 30 years old in September, claims that he still has plenty of tread on the tires, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. The Commanders' wide receiver is optimistic about his future outlook as he's only entering the seventh year of his career and has never suffered a serious injury.

“Fortunately for me, I'm only going into my seventh season,” said Terry McLaurin.” … I've also been blessed to never have a surgery or major injury. …I take care of my body at an elite level. As much as I put in on the field, I do as much off the field. … Only time will tell, but just in January I ran a screen for a 60-yard touchdown.”

Article Continues Below

The one-time Pro Bowler had arguably the best year of his career last season with Jayden Daniels stepping in as quarterback. His performance was so well that many were puzzled as to why he decided to hold in and demand a trade while pushing for a new contract extension. Terry McLaurin ended the 2024-25 campaign with 82 receptions, 1,096 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns. His 13 scores are a career high.

McLaurin is pegged to be the No. 1 pass option for Daniels once again, as expectations are high for the Commanders moving forward. Washington made sure to secure the wide receiver room by giving Terry McLaurin the contract he desired while also trading for veteran wideout Deebo Samuel. The offense is loaded with firepower, making them one of the most exciting teams for the upcoming season.

Terry McLaurin and the Commanders will begin the new season with a Week 1 opener against the New York Giants. It's a matchup that should be a fun one, as Washington has a chance to take an early lead over an NFC East rival.