The Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin came to an agreement on a contract extension earlier this week, giving the wide receiver $96 million over the next three years. Many are wondering what the details of the contract would look like, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had everyone covered.

“Full terms for Terry McLaurin: — 3-year deal worth $87M base value ($29M per year). — $44M fully guaranteed, converting to $50M in Apr '27 (his $19.15M for '25 wasn’t guaranteed). — $30M signing bonus. — Reachable incentives based on yards, catches, TDs, Pro Bowls & playoffs,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It seems like McLaurin will have the opportunity to make more money if he performs at a high level over the next few years and if the team does well. The Commanders are predicted to be one of the top teams in the NFC this season, and with the additions they made, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make another deep run in the postseason.

McLaurin was a key factor for the Commanders' success last season, and it's good that they were able to get an extension done right before the season.

Commanders and Terry McLaurin are ready to roll

Things had gotten to the point where McLaurin held out of training camp and even requested a trade when he saw things weren't progressing with his extension. McLaurin was entering the final year of his three-year, $68.4 million deal, and he was looking to be paid just like his peers around the league, as some of the top receivers are being paid $30 million or more per year.

The one thing that may have been holding contract talks back is McLaurin reaching age 30, and many of the top receivers making that much money annually are on the younger side. Tyreek Hill is the one player over 30 being paid more than $30 million a year. A.J. Brown is the only player older than 27 making that much money.

The Commanders ended up giving McLaurin the money, and not only did they probably feel like he deserved it, but he's been one of the longest-tenured players. He's been through more than 10 starting quarterbacks and three head coaches since 2019, and now he's seeing everything pay off.

This team has a chance to be successful for years to come, and with McLaurin locked in for the next three seasons, things can continue to be on the rise.