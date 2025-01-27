Following their loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders part-owner Magic Johnson went to social media to continue his lengthy postgame message to the team. Though his posts immediately following the loss were rooted in showing respect to the Eagles, he was more reflective in his social media posts on Monday.

“As I reflect this morning, I have to put my competitive nature to the side and remind myself that we’re only in the second year of rebuilding the @Commanders franchise—and look how good the season was,” Johnson said in his first of four posts on Monday. “I’m incredibly proud of this team for being competitive, unselfish and entertaining all year long. Playing in the NFC Championship is a true reflection of their hard work, commitment, and mindset, both on and off the field.

“With a revitalized spirit in the locker room, transformative play on the field and the resurgence of this brand, the Commanders are a team that players want to be a part of. A special thank you to Commanders Nation for showing up for your team. From proudly wearing your Commanders gear to the energy and passion you brought every single game this season, your support was off the charts and we hope you are proud of what we are building!”

And in all honesty, Johnson nailed his message in the first of four posts.

After having the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Commanders turned their team around significantly in their second season under new ownership following Dan Snyder's departure.

But, that's not where Johnson's message to the Commanders stopped, as he made sure to shout out head coach Dan Quinn and Washington's coaching staff.

“I want to express my gratitude to Coach Dan Quinn and the entire @Commanders coaching staff for your exceptional work in developing our players and crafting winning offensive and defensive schemes every week,” Johnson wrote. “Your efforts were key to reaching the NFC Championship game!”

And — once again — Johnson was cooking in these social media posts. Looking at the job the Commanders' coaching staff did with coaching Jayden Daniels to a spectacular rookie season, there's an abundance of success that the coaches should be proud of accomplishing, even if they fell short in the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

Now, the third part of Johnson's four-part honorary appreciation tour on social media was directed at Adam Peters, who took over as the Commanders' general manager in the 2024 season.

Considering the job he's done in his first season with the team, he deserves plenty of credit for his efforts in rebuilding this franchise quickly, and Johnson didn't shy away from saying that on social media.

“I also want to thank @Commanders General Manger Adam Peters and his entire team for bringing in the right players who are competitive, have a true “dawg mentality” and always put the team first,” Johnson wrote. “Our players and football staff embody the spirit of winning football and want to play the game the right way. Our entire franchise took major strides in the right direction. We are shifting the culture in the DMV and I know this is only beginning of our potential. Thank you for the ride!”

To cap off Johnson's social media appreciation, he showed appreciation towards the Commanders' majority owner Josh Harris.

“I want to thank our @Commanders Majority Owner Josh Harris and all of my partners for recognizing what changes we needed to make this year and investing back into our franchise,” Johnson wrote. “It’s an honor to be part of this incredible ownership group!”

As the Commanders look to keep momentum going into the 2025 season and beyond after losing in the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles, their part-owner sees green pastures ahead, which he painted in his four-part social media appreciation tour.