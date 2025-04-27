One season is all it took for Jaylen Daniels to get to the top of the NFC, battling it out in the NFC Championship. Recent analysis by Mel Kiper mentions Daniels is playoff bound, and gave them a “B+” for their 5 Draft picks. Time is ticking in Washington, Daniels is playing on that precious rookie contract, which means they have a window to build a championship team around him before a massive extension is necessary.

You saw the Commanders' front office felt that urgency this offseason. Pulling the trigger on trades for a game changer like Deebo Samuel Sr. at wide receiver, shockingly coming from the 49ers, and a solid blindside protector in Laremy Tunsil, these are win-now moves, due to their veteran experience.

Entering the NFL draft, the Commanders had top needs to fill, they were in the hunt for an edge rusher, a cornerback and a running back. They only had five picks, so every single one had to count. They needed an instant impact guy in the first round, and they got it, Josh Conerly Jr. at 29, played left tackle at Oregon, but he is versatile enough to play guard or right tackle. But don't count him out on the left side down the road, and with Tunsil, the veteran's impact in the rookie career is nothing but gold for Washington in the upcoming years.

The Commanders needed a corner, and GM Adam Peters found a steal in Trey Amos on day two, and keep an eye on Jaylin Lane, that day three receiver, built like a running back. If offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury can get creative with him, he could be a real weapon after the catch.

So why the B+ and not a straight A from Kiper? Two reasons, it was a small draft class, and they didn't address the need at edge rusher.

The Commanders are in a sweet spot, they have tasted early success but now is time to execute, they found gold in their rising star Jaylen Daniels. This team should absolutely be in the battle to challenge for the NFC East crown this season. The window might be tight, but the potential is there for something special in Washington.