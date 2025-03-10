The Washington Commanders have retained their two-time Pro Bowl punter. As the Commanders gear up for what should be a very pressing free agency, already confirming deals for Zach Ertz and backup tight end John Bates, the franchise is off to a great start with another reliable veteran.

Tress Way, who's spent his entire 11-year NFL career in Washington, recorded 50 punts last season in 17 appearances. He is coming back on a one-year contract worth $2.87M, via Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter.

The Commanders punted the football away far less in the 2024-25 campaign, primarily because of the offense's rise. Way finished with a 42.9 punt net yards per punt, which was top-five in the NFL last season.

Tress Way return is a positive sign for the Commanders ahead of free agency

The 2025 offseason couldn't be more pivotal for the runner-up team in the NFC. After trading for Deebo Samuel to help out Jayden Daniels on offense, the Commanders have to shore up issues that hurt them on the defensive side of the football last year.

The organization has kicked things off well in that area this offseason, as well. Veteran Bobby Wagner agreed to a another season in Washington, as the six-time All-Pro linebackers is prepared to continue his quest for a championship.

For Way, he comes back to maintain the locker room energy as a seasoned pro, and continue to perform amongst the best at his position in the NFL.