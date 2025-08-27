On Monday, the Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin put an end to a drawn-out contract saga with a three-year extension worth up to $96 million. The deal includes a $30 million signing bonus, a base value of $87 million ($29 million per year), and up to $96 million with incentives. It carries $44 million fully guaranteed, converting to $50 million in April 2027, as his $19.15 million salary for 2025 was not guaranteed. The contract also features reachable incentives tied to yards, catches, touchdowns, Pro Bowls, and playoff appearances.

McLaurin didn’t hesitate when asked if he felt the new deal puts him among the NFL’s top receivers:

“I do. It gives me the ability to stay somewhere I love but also continue to achieve things and play at a high level and prove that I'm worth what I signed for,” per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

The agreement ends a contentious standoff that saw McLaurin skip mandatory minicamp in June (fined $104,768) and hold out of training camp in July, accruing another $200,000 in fines.

On July 31, frustration peaked when he requested a trade, though Washington never considered moving him. The team also briefly placed him on the physically unable to perform list due to an ankle injury before activating him on August 16.

McLaurin’s value to the Commanders has been undeniable since being drafted in the third round in 2019. Despite playing with 11 different starting quarterbacks, three head coaches, three franchise names, and an ownership change, he has delivered five straight 1,000-yard seasons, becoming the first player in NFL history to do so with a different primary starter at QB each year. He ranks sixth in franchise history in receiving yards, eighth in touchdowns, and sixth in career targets.

His 2024 campaign was his best yet. Working with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, McLaurin posted 82 catches on 117 targets for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. The 13 scores not only set a franchise single-season record but also ranked second in the NFL behind Ja’Marr Chase.

McLaurin led the league with 13 contested catches, 10 touchdowns in single coverage, and a 135.3 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus. Daniels and McLaurin also produced a 130.4 passer rating when paired, the second-best QB-WR duo in the league in 2024.

Age was one of the sticking points during negotiations. McLaurin turns 31 when the extension begins, and only one other wideout over 30, Tyreek Hill, has landed a contract of comparable value.

Nonetheless, the Commanders prioritized keeping Daniels’ top target as they attempt to build on their 12-5 record in 2024, which produced their first winning season since 2016 and their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991.

Washington also made offseason moves to strengthen the offense, including a trade for Deebo Samuel Sr. The Commanders will open the 2025 season against the New York Giants.