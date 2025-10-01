The Washington Commanders entered Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons shorthanded, particularly on offense. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin were sidelined, while rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt was listed as questionable with a knee issue.

Fortunately for Washington, Croskey-Merritt suited up, giving the team a spark out of the backfield. A seventh-round pick who has already earned a starting role, he has quickly established himself as a reliable weapon, averaging 5.7 yards per carry through three games.

His availability provided a lift, but the bigger headline arrived this week: Daniels has finally been cleared to return.

On Tuesday morning, head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Daniels has been fully cleared by team doctors and will practice without limitations, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It marks the biggest step yet in the quarterback’s recovery from the knee injury that sidelined him for two games. After being limited last week, Daniels was deemed close to playing in Atlanta before the medical staff decided to wait.

Now, with clearance secured, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is on track to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, McLaurin’s quad injury may still require another week or two, though the Commanders will continue to evaluate him as practices progress.

Article Continues Below

The return of Daniels comes at a pivotal time. Veteran Marcus Mariota filled in admirably, especially in a clean Week 3 performance against the Raiders, but Washington knows it needs Daniels’ dynamic dual-threat ability to match the firepower of the Chargers.

Los Angeles has opened the year unbeaten, led by Justin Herbert, and presents a difficult test for a Commanders team trying to stay in the playoff conversation.

Still, health news has not been all positive. Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste suffered a torn pec in the loss to Atlanta, just after stepping into a larger role following Deatrich Wise’s season-ending injury.

Quinn called the setback a “months, not weeks” recovery, acknowledging that the pass rush will face even more strain moving forward. For a defense that already struggled to contain the Falcons, the blow could have lasting effects.

With Croskey-Merritt emerging, Daniels cleared, and McLaurin working back, Washington’s offense is finally getting closer to full strength. The question now shifts to whether the defense can hold up long enough for Daniels’ return to spark a true turnaround.