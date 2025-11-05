Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels might have left a clue about his love life amid his injury on Sunday, Nov 2.

Daniels suffered an elbow injury during the Commanders' game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Commanders' quarterback's arm was twisted back in a gruesome state, which concerned many on the field as well as fans back home. He ended up leaving the field in the fourth quarter with 7:29 left on the clock. At the time of Daniels' exit, there was a 31-point deficit, with the score ultimately ending with a loss for the Commanders with the score of 38-14.

It was later determined that the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year dislocated his left elbow and is projected to be out of commission for the next several weeks.

How is Jayden Daniels' injury connected to a potential tease into his love life?

There was a small clue into his dating life involving his rumored girlfriend, JuJu Watkins. The USC star wears No. 12 and on Daniels' wristband according to Sports Illustrated, there was a stealth “12” with a heart on his wristband. It's a very small clue but it potentially links the two athletes who have been fueling dating rumors for some time.

While Daniels has been tight-lipped about his love life, his mom, Regina Jackson, has gone viral several times about her son and dating. During Prime Video's The Money Game, a clip went viral when she said “girls” was her biggest fear when her son entered the NFL.

“Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, ‘Hey honey, you’re going to the be the one to get ‘em.' And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there's someone who's trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels.”

“So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening,” she concluded. As for Daniels, who remains single, he couldn't help but laugh. “I bet she did say something like that.”

Jackson clarified her comments and noted on The Pivot Podcast that she made those comments when he was still at LSU, and many fans took it as if she didn't want him to date at all.

“I’m putting it on record. My son can date, he can live freely, make his own decisions,” she said. “However, with the relationship we have, he does value my opinion because when my kids were little, I did a lot for them and my kids saw that.”

“… I worked too hard to allow anybody and at any moment to come in and just take it away. So I have a view of what I feel a good person is. But my son is 24, and he does have to go through things and he has to learn on his own. He’s a great kid, I’m thankful for him… He’s not like some of these other guys. He’s really to himself, a homebody… So I’m trying to work on his life after sports, because at some point it does end.”

While Daniels is rumored to be dating Watkins neither have confirmed that they are a couple.