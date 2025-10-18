Alternating wins and losses over the 2025 season's first six weeks, the Washington Commanders are hoping that form holds for Sunday's divisional tilt on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. Wins over the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers occurred in Weeks 1, 3, and 5. Will Week 7 bring their fourth victory of the campaign? Ahead of the matchup, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported via X, formerly Twitter, that the Commanders are activating guard Sam Cosmi and cornerback Jonathan Jones off the IR.

“Commanders are activating G Sam Cosmi from Reserve/PUP and CB Jonathan Jones from injured reserve,” posted Schefter Saturday afternoon. “Cosmi tore his ACL against Detroit in the playoffs last year; Jones injured his hamstring in Week 2 at Green Bay.”

Cosmi has been a fixture on the Commanders' offensive line since being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by Washington. Losing him during the team's playoff run last season was a tough blow, especially apparent in the Commanders' NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Getting Cosmi and Jones back ahead of Sunday's divisional clash in Dallas could be a boost to both sides of the ball. Can both players help the visitors get back on track after last week's disappointing result?

Commanders look to get above .500 with a win over the Cowboys

After nine seasons with the New England Patriots, Jones signed with the Commanders this past offseason. The veteran has plenty of experience, being a regular starter with the Patriots are basically his entire career with the team. In fact, when the NFL started the 17-game schedule in 2021 was the first time Jones really dealt with injury problems. The latest issue with his health, regarding his hamstring, looks to be behind him,

Now, both Jones and Cosmi are looking to help the Commanders right their erratic 2025 form. Last season under head coach Dan Quinn and his staff was an excellent one, as Washington went 12-5 in the regular season in addition to their NFC Championship Game run. If the Commanders hope to match last year's record, they'll need to go 9-2 the rest of the season. Can a run like that start on Sunday versus the Cowboys? If so, then 2025 could be even more successful than 2024.