The Washington Commanders have added a proven veteran to their secondary.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Commanders after nine seasons with the New England Patriots.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“Source: Veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones to the Commanders on a one-year deal. After nine years and 11 interceptions in New England, Jones heads to NFC East.”

This is a solid move by the NFC Championship finalists, who are coming off a Cinderella run in the playoffs, led by Jayden Daniels. Their defense wasn't always the most consistent, therefore bringing in Jones is valuable.

The 31-year-old won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and went undrafted in 2016, ultimately signing a deal worth just over $1 million across three years with the franchise. While he always got playing time in New England, Jones didn't become a regular starter until 2022.

Last season, the former Auburn standout had 58 total tackles in 17 games, including 14 starts. In total, he made 132 appearances for the Pats and made 71 starts. He played a variety of different positions as well during his tenure.

The Commanders head into 2025 as one of the favorites in the NFC. While they cruised through the playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles proved to be too much in the NFC title game, beating up Washington in embarrassing fashion. Regardless, this team has a bright future, especially with Daniels under center. He did some special things in Year 1 and the best is surely yet to come.

Washington has stayed busy in NFL free agency. They brought back Zach Ertz, Bobby Wagner, and Marcus Mariota, among others. They also signed the likes of Javon Kinlaw, Will Harris, and now, Jonathan Jones. Defense has been a focus.

We'll see if Jones can make an immediate for the Commanders. He'll have the chance to most likely play postseason football again after the Patriots struggled in the post-Tom Brady era.