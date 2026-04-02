Although it has been five years since he last suited up for their organization, the Washington Commanders still take immense pride in former quarterback Robert Griffin III. The franchise is watching him like a proud father, as the Baylor alum suits up for 2026 Team USA flag football tryouts.

Despite being six years removed from his last year in the NFL, Griffin received a tryout invitation from USA Football. The Commanders posted stills from his first day on the scene, watching their former leader with pride.

The 2026 Team USA flag football team is looking to finalize its roster before heading to Germany for the world championships. If Griffin impresses, he would be in line to potentially lead the team at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, which will host flag football for the first time at the competition.

Griffin, Washington's No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, ended his injury-plagued seven-year NFL career with 9,271 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He added 1,809 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns and 21 fumbles.

While his NFL career did not pan out, Griffin remains one of the greatest college football quarterbacks of all time. ‘RG3' threw for 10,366 passing yards, 78 touchdowns and 17 interceptions at Baylor, while adding 2,257 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground. Griffin ended his collegiate career with the 2011 Heisman Trophy.

Although he never made an official retirement announcement, Griffin transitioned to life behind the microphone when he signed with ESPN in 2021. Griffin is currently with FOX Sports and hosts the ‘Outta Pocket' podcast with his wife, Grete, on his YouTube channel.