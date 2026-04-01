The Washington Commanders have already been busy this offseason. Washington made some big moves during NFL free agency, adding multiple playmakers to upgrade their defense. Now the Commanders have added even more depth on their defensive line with their latest acquisition.

The Commanders signed free agent defensive tackle D.J. Davidson on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Davidson entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Giants during the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent the first four seasons of his career in New York and played a rotational role on the defensive line.

Davidson played in 47 games for the Giants, logging 49 total tackles and two-and-a-half sacks. Injuries have plagued Davidson's career, with his rookie season ending with a torn ACL. The Giants placed Davidson on injured reserve in 2025 after suffering both a neck injury and a concussion.

The Commanders had one of the worst defensive units during the 2025 NFL season. Washington's defense allowed 384 yards per game during the regular season, the worst in the entire league. That forced the Commanders to consider making some big changes this offseason.

Washington hired Daronte Jones as their new defensive coordinator back in January. Jones was the defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach in Minnesota during the 2025 season.

The addition of Jones means that Washington will transition to a 3-4 defensive front, mirroring Brian Flores' scheme in Minnesota. This explains why the Commanders added Davidson, who played four years in a 3-4 defensive front with the Giants.

Ultimately, Davidson projects as a depth piece behind Washington's other interior defenders. His experience in a 3-4 defense could help him earn a spot on Washington's final roster during training camp.

That said, Davidson's addition should not stop the Commanders from adding interior defenders during the 2026 NFL Draft.