The Washington Commanders are looking to bounce back from their Week 2 loss against the Green Bay Packers. However, the Commanders will be entering their Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders shorthanded.

Washington has placed running back Austin Ekeler and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr on injured reserve. In turn, they have signed wide receiver Chris Moore and defensive end Jalyn Holmes from their practice squad, via John Keim of ESPN.

Ekeler has suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the remainder of the season. Joining him will be Wise, who has suffered a season-ending quad injury. As the Commanders attempt to go on another deep playoff run, they'll need to find a way to replace both of their production.

When it comes to running back, Washington is poised to turn to rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Despite being taken in the seventh round, Croskey-Merritt dazzled during the offseason program. Then, in his first game as a rookie, he ran for 82 yards and a touchdown in a win over the New York Giants. The Commanders will now get a long look at exactly what they have in the rookie runner.

Defensively, Wise's absence will take a bite out of Washington's pass rush. He is in his first year with the franchise after a five-sack campaign with the New England Patriots. The Commanders will need to answer plenty of questions defensively entering Week 3 after allowing 27 points to the Packers.

The injury bug has continued to bite Washington, as now Jayden Daniels is dealing with a knee injury. They can only hope it doesn't lead to the same conclusion that it did for Ekeler and Wise.