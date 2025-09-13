The Washington Commanders got dealt a tough injury blow, when running back Austin Ekeler went down with a torn Achilles. He is out for the entirety of the 2025 season. Ekeler is sending a message to Commanders fans, as he begins the long road to rehabilitation.

“Thank you all for the love and well wishes. I appreciate you all,” Ekeler said on his Instagram story Saturday, per NFL Network. Ekeler also shared an image to his story.

The loss is a huge one for the Commanders. Ekeler has rushed for 43 yards this season. In the 2024 campaign, he posted 367 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers, before joining Washington in 2024.

Washington is 1-1 on the campaign, after recently losing to the Green Bay Packers.

Commanders hope for a trip to the Super Bowl

Washington has high hopes for another deep run in the NFL Playoffs. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has immediately turned around the fortunes of the franchise. In 2024, he led the squad to the NFC Championship game in his rookie season.

The Commanders are led in rushing this season by Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Ekeler is the third leading rusher on the team, behind Croskey-Merritt and Daniels. Croskey-Merritt is a rookie who was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie will likely be getting more carries, due to the loss of Ekeler.

Ekeler got hurt during the team's Week 2 game against Green Bay. He was helped off the field following a play in the second half. Although he wasn't contacted, Ekeler went down on the field grabbing his leg.

Washington is expected to also use Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. to help in the running game. Time will tell what else the Commanders decide to do to help offset some of the pressure from Daniels.

Washington next plays the Las Vegas Raiders at home on September 21.