During the draft, the Washington Commanders made some mistakes. And that means they have work to do in the remaining offseason. However, it didn’t turn out all bad. And here is the Commanders’ perfect move in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Certainly, the Commanders’ braintrust produced questionable choices. They selected offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. out of Oregon in the first round instead of going with Ohio State’s Josh Simmons. Time will tell if that will be a bad move.

They also failed to draft an edge despite several big-time talents being available at the No. 29 spot. But they did hit the nail on the head in the second round.

Commanders strike gold with CB Trey Amos

Let’s face it, the Commanders haven’t been good at the cornerback position in quite a while. And now that the team has Super Bowl aspirations, they must get better at that position.

Marshon Lattimore has turned out to be a dud so far. Maybe he’ll be healthy in 2025 and recapture his previous Pro Bowl ways. Or perhaps the eight-year veteran and former first-round pick has simply seen the best of his NFL Days.

Enter Amos. Washington grabbed him in the second round with the No. 61 overall pick. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder out of Mississippi ran a 4.43 in the combine and can get up in receivers’ faces, according to nfl.com.

“Amos can disrupt the release and plays with good short-area movement in man coverage.” Lance Zierlien wrote. “He can get a little lost at the top of the route and needs occasional safety nets over the top. He has twitchy feet to close and sees the action clearly from zone, but can be hampered by indecisiveness, despite favorable instincts.”

What the Commanders will like best about Amos is his ability to play tough-nosed football.

“Amos uses physicality and length to shrink the 50/50 odds in his favor,” Zierlein wrote. “He can play in multiple coverage, but is most consistent in zone. Amos needs to ramp up his run support and trust his eyes in space, but he has the goods to become a solid starting outside corner.”

Commanders general manager Adam Peters said toughness brought Amos to the Commanders attention, according to Sports Illustrated.

https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders/news/nfl-washington-commanders-cornerback-trey-amos-why-believe-in

“Yeah, he is a big strong dude and he's a competitor,” Peters said. “And you said there's a lot of good players on that team (Ole Miss). We didn't have him on a 30-visit, but we had Trey Harris on a 30-visit who was a big strong dude too. And he talked about how they battled every day in practice. It's iron sharpening iron, so to speak. And so, he's played against a lot of really good players and he doesn't back down to anybody. And it's almost like he relishes it.

“So, the NFL's — it’s a tough physical game,” he said. “And so, when you can do that not only physically but mentally, then that certainly gives you an advantage.”

The Commanders like almost everything they’ve seen from Amos, including his moves up the college football ladder.

“Yeah, well, he has shown that's kind of a cool thing about college football now, and you don't totally love everything,” Commanders general manager Adam Peters said. “I don't want to get into a longer conversation about the portal and everything, but it shows you that guys can transition into different programs and be successful. And so, he's proven that twice now.

“And I think we all have so much confidence in our coaches and in our secondary coaches, especially in how they can develop guys and how they can coach guys and how they can connect with our players. So, I have a ton of confidence, and I know we all do, that he's going to transition really well here.”

Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen said he approved of the move to get Amos, according to commanderswire.com.

“When the Commanders were on the clock at 61, I asked myself which player has the least amount of questions among those whom the Commanders could select right here?” Paulsen said. “And that player was Trey Amos. When I looked at my sheet, I said to myself, ‘he is the best player available. ‘ It was like that for me, and I am not even in the room with them (Adam Peters' staff and Dan Quinn's coaching staff). I think for those first two picks (Conerly, Amos) being so process-driven was fantastic.”

Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports said the Commanders got a player who should have gone earlier, according to commanders.com.

(Amos) could've been a first-round player without blinking, but the Commanders got a steal here,” McDonald wrote. “Amos and Mike Sainristil give the Commanders two long-term starting cornerback prospects.”

Also, Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team said Amos fits with the organization.

“Trey Amos is a very good, pro-ready player who likely should've been off the board before here,” Valentino wrote. “He fits the playmaking mold Dan Quinn loves, and is physical. Most importantly, he complements Marshon Lattimore extremely well.”