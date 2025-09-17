The Commanders could really use a win after losing to the Packers in Week 2. Washington may have to get it done without Jayden Daniels in Week 3. Daniels is suffering from a sprained knee that could keep him out of action on Sunday. One NFL insider is believes Washington is leaning towards sitting the star quarterback.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo explained why Daniels could miss Week 3 for the Commanders.

“I'm going to echo what Ian has since said and since reported, which is that he wouldn't be surprised if Jayden Daniels misses a game here,” Garafolo said on Tuesday's episode of The Insiders. “You're talking about a young, sensational quarterback and movement is a part of what he does. Could you potentially put him in a situation where he's not moving as well as can be and basically sets himself up to take another hit.”

The Commanders would turn to Marcus Mariota at quarterback if Daniels is unable to play against the Raiders.

“Nobody's ruling him out,” Garafolo continued. “Nobody is saying for sure that he is not going to play against the Raiders. But it seems to be a lot of folks speaking about the possibility of erring towards the side of caution when it comes to Jayden Daniels.”

Garafolo concluded by noting that Daniels sitting out of practice could be a sign that Washington plans to bench him in Week 3.

Commanders fans should keep their eyes peeled for practice updates over the next few days. And the team's official injury report on Friday.

Mina Kimes raises long-term concerns about Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

One ESPN analyst believes the Commanders need to get serious about preserving Daniels' health.

Mina Kimes warned that Daniels has taken too much contact early in his career.

“My concern with this…is more about Jayden Daniels' career,” Kimes said on ESPN on Monday. “He has to take less contact. Through the first two weeks of the season, he leads all quarterbacks in QB contact. 29, both as a passer (with) QB hits, and scrambling.”

Kimes noted that Daniels is currently receiving contact at an unsustainable rate.

“You could say well he played two difficult defenses, Packers defense looks amazing, [but] he led all quarterbacks in QB contact last year,” Kimes added. “He led all quarterbacks in scramble rate last year. It's just not sustainable.”

It will be interesting to see if Daniels does suit up against Maxx Crosby and the Raiders this weekend.