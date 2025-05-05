Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were at the White House on Monday to announce that the 2027 NFL Draft will take place in Washington at the National Mall, and Harris spoke on the role President Donald Trump played before giving him a jersey.

“We wouldn't be here without you… You are the ultimate Commander,” Josh Harris said, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Trump then replied by complimenting Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is coming off of an incredible rookie season.

“You have a really great quarterback,” Donald Trump said, according to Meirov.

The announcement of the 2027 NFL Draft being held in Washington is timed perfectly with the Commanders' emergence with Daniels at the helm. The quarterback led the franchise to the NFC Championship in a season in which just going to the playoffs would have been seen as a resounding success.

After making a run to the NFC Championship Game, the Commanders made some splash trades in the offseason, acquiring Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans and Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. There are still some questions on the Commanders' roster, specifically on the defensive side, but the offense has more pieces to work with going into 2025.

Those acquisitions, along with the trade for Marshon Lattimore during the 2024 season, came with risk. The 2025 draft class for the Commanders brought in five players, lower than the usual amount.

However, if the Commanders continue on their trajectory in the next two seasons, the excitement for the 2027 NFL Draft will be even higher than it is now. The event is usually very popular at the location that it is held at, but if this is paired with a competitive Commanders team, it will create a very unique atmosphere. The excitement of the team has grown since Harris has taken over as owner.