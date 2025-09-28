On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons moved to 2-2 on the young 2025 NFL season with a 34-27 home win over the Jayden Daniels-less Washington Commanders. It was a bounce back day for the Atlanta offense, which put zero points on the board last week against the Carolina Panthers but looked like an elite unit on Sunday against a solid Washington defense.

Running back Bijan Robinson had an elite day both on the ground and through the air, so much so that he accomplished something no Falcons player has since the 2017 season.

“Bijan Robinson finished the game with 21 touches and 181 total yards. He is the first Falcon RB since Devonta Freeman in 2017 to have 175+ yards from scrimmage in a game,” reported Tori McElhaney of the Falcons on X, formerly Twitter.

After the game, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that the team had to “find more ways to get him the football,” per Will McFadden on X.

Overall, Robinson's full versatility was on display on Sunday afternoon, getting the team back to the .500 mark ahead of the bye week.

A good bounce back for the Falcons

Article Continues Below

Coming into this weekend, the Atlanta Falcons' fanbase was up in arms, calling for the jobs of both Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Taylor after the team's goose egg in Week 3 against Carolina.

However, evidently moving Robinson down to the field was exactly what Atlanta needed to unlock their potential on offense, a change that was announced earlier in the week.

It also helped matters that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. put together arguably the best game of his young NFL career, completing 20 of his 26 pass attempts, good for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

Drake London also had an elite game, torching Marcus Lattimore to the tune of 110 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, it was a much-needed bounce-back game for a Falcons team that has a rough chunk of the schedule coming up, with games against the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers on the horizon. The game against the Bills is slated for Monday, October 13 at 8:15 PM ET from Atlanta.