NHL 24 is likely months away, as the official NHL season begins this October. While we haven't seen any gameplay or screenshots of the game, EA announced a Playtest for the game is happening soon.

If you'd like to sign up for the NHL 24 Playtest, just follow the steps below to possibly earn the chance to play the game early.

NHL 24 Playtest – How To Sign Up

Signing up for the NHL 24 playtest is easy, and should only take a few minutes, especially if you already have an EA Playtesting account. If you don't, creating one doesn't take long.

After you've created an EA Playtest account, click on the link here to visit the Community Playtest page. On the bottom you'll see a link to Sign into EA Playtesting, which should re-direct you to a survey. It's only a couple of short questions, and shouldn't take longer than a couple of minutes. After that, you're all set to potentially receive a Playtest code.

Now signing up won't guarantee you a spot in the playtest, but you'll at least have a chance. The Playtest is only available to players 18 years of age or older and must reside in the U.S. or Canada.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Do note that the Playtest is completely CONFIDENTIAL. The official community playtest page states “participants may not, under any circumstance, capture, produce, distribute, or publish content regarding NHL 24 on social media or elsewhere.”

Any Way To Increase My Chances?

There's no definitive way to increase your chances of being a playtester, but here's a few tips that might help out:

EA Sports typically gives these playtest and beta codes to people who play their games. They've done so with both FIFA, Madden, and even their F1 games. So the more time you have in NHL 23, the more likely you may be able to receive a playtest code.

NHL 24 is coming out on next generation systems, and it's more likely that they'll give more next-gen codes to show audiences what the game can really do. If you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, your chances may improve.

Again, these are not tried and true ways to confirm your spot on the playtest, but it may help. Also note that NHL 23 did not release on PC or Switch, and the next installment is likely only coming out for just PlayStation and Xbox.

For more gaming stories, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.