The Madden 24 Closed Beta returned yesterday will remain active until July 17th. The new test comes with a patch that addresses an issue concerning lag input when playing online. Unfortunately, the only modes available for this beta test are Play Now, Play A Friend, and Mini-Games. Franchise is no longer an option within the beta.

Madden 24 is newest installment of EA Sports' NFL simulation franchise. The game's cover features Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen which makes him the first Bills player to grace the cover.

The game utilizes SAPIEN Technology to create accurate endoskeletons of NFL players to allow for more tackling animations and realistic player models. Additionally, FieldSENSE returns to try and bring a more realistic experience to the game.

Madden 24 is to be a “make-or-break” for EA Sports management. To enrich the experience, Mini-Games are returning, as well as improvements to Franchise mode. Some of the new improvements include more trade slots, Team Building, and expanded team relocation settings.

How To Sign Up For The Madden 24 Beta

If you previously had access to the beta, then there's nothing you need to do. Just simply start the app and you can play. Additionally, players can leave their feedback on the official Madden 24 Closed Beta Forums.

But don't worry, it's still not too late to sign up for the Madden 24 beta. Here's how to sign up:

Go to EA's website Login/Create An Account Visit Account Settings Go To E-mail preferences Under “Manage Your E-mail Preferences” Tick the box that says “Yes, e-mail me about EA's products, news, events, promotions, consistent with with the EA Privacy and Cookie Policy”

And voila! You're all set. This doesn't confirm you'll receive the Madden 24 beta code, but you'll at least have a chance. Just keep checking your mailbox and spam folders daily to find out if you received a code.

Once the code is received, simply redeem it on the platform you'll be playing on and you'll be able to play the beta.

Madden 24 Release Date

Madden NFL 24 comes out for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the EA App, Steam, & Epic Games Store. The Deluxe Edition of the game gives players three days early access. Deluxe Edition owners can start playing the game on August 15th. The official release date for the game is August 18th.

For more Madden 24 news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.