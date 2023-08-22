A new NHL 24 Deep Dive dropped today called The World of Chel, showing off tons of new features for WOC. The biggest changes include a full incorporated cross-play feature, upgrades to the UI and user experience, a casual mode, and new storefront items.

In case you don't know, Chel is basically stands for NHL, but much faster to say. The World of Chel mode, is a mode that allows you to explore different modes while maintaining progression on your character. The mode, first introduced in NHL 19, received more improvements over the years:

NHL 20 – Added challenges, weekly in-game events, and more

– Added challenges, weekly in-game events, and more NHL 21 – Introduced a new progression system, separate modes, and Championships

Introduced a new progression system, separate modes, and Championships NHL 22 – Improved UI, World of Chel Hub, social widget, and quality of life improvements

Improved UI, World of Chel Hub, social widget, and quality of life improvements NHL 23 – Introduced EA Sports Hockey League, Improved Season system

So what do the developers of EA Vancouver have in store for NHL 24's World of Chel, let's find out.

NHL 24 World of Chel Deep Dive

Full-Crossplay arrives to NHL 24 WOC and Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT). We hope this means it'll be easier to find your friends on different platforms and play with them. Nevertheless, waiting times should be much shorter as you get an expanded pool of players to compete with.

A new matchmaking setting lets players choose whether or not you want empty spots on your roster filled by free agent human players. So in case none of your friends are online but you still want to make progress with your club, this allows you to find real people, and potential future teammates as well.

The EA Sports Hockey League's playoff structure has been revamped in NHL 24's WOC mode. The new additions make the experience more authentic to real NHL standards. You'll play through four best-of-seven series as you play for the top spot. Instead of playing hundreds of games just to have a chance, now you play in matches with the stakes higher than ever before.

Additionally, a whole new cup celebration animation plays when you and your teammates become champions.

A New Casual 3v3 Mode makes its way to NHL 24. This mode takes away all the pressure for those who just want to play the game for fun.

The Creation Zone received a major overhaul. First off, customizing your character will be much faster with a much more organized and easy-to-use UI. Pre-sets of your favorite uniform set up can be saved and later re-used in case you want to go back.

The Battle Pass got rid of Hockey Bags in favor of a new, 75-tier battle pass system. Like many other video games, these season passes enable players to receive even more rewards by progressing through a track. NHL 24's Battle Pass includes both a free and premium tier, along with multiple seasons full of rewards. However, all players get access to Season 1's Premium Pass at no charge.

Some of the rewards include:

Player vanity

Player classes

Celebrations

Banners

Gear

Gameplay specific rewards (i.e. custom player classes) remain on the free season pass path. Overall, this ensures no players can pay for a premium pass and ensure they get a head start on the game. As Hockey Bags leave, the new Chel Store adds items for purchase by using World of Chel coins. Most items collected in the store on NHL 24 transfer to NHL 25 at no extra cost.

NHL 24's WOC mode indeed has a lot going for it. We'll find out more about the game as we approach the upcoming release date.

You can also check out the official Deep Dive Below to get all the details.

NHL 24 Release Date

NHL 24 launches Friday, October 6th, 2023. The X-Factor Edition of the game includes three days of early access, letting players get a head start on the ice on October 3rd, 2023.

The game is coming out for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

