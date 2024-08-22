EA Sports has released a Crossplay details for the upcoming NHL 25, which releases for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The game, which launches this October, is receiving tons of improvements to both gameplay and several modes. Although we don’t know them yet, we do have more details about Crossplay thanks to the latest FAQ from the dev team. Without further ado, let’s see how it works this year.

Everything you Need to Know About NHL 25 Crossplay for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

NHL 25 will allow players to use Crossplay to connect with users on a platform other than their own. For example, if you play on PlayStation, you can play with Xbox users as long as the Crossplay setting is turned on. Furthermore, you’ll be able to cross-invite players from other systems into World of Chel. If you play on Xbox, you can receive or send invites to friends on PS.

Fortunately, Crossplay comes to NHL 25 at launch and is available for both HUT and World of Chel. HUT (ultimate team) is the card-collecting mode prominent in many other EA Sports titles. Overall, you can play this mode online via Crossplay to show off your best lineups to everyone online. Fortunately, the Auction House will be combined on PS5 and Series X|S.

The nice thing about Crossplay is that it increases player pool numbers. Therefore, it should take less time to find other players online. However, the game will likely offer you the option to turn it on or off. Sometimes when servers are overloaded, turning off crossplay sometimes helps players connect.

What would be really cool is to see a connected franchise mode in NHL 25. The developers are promising a revamped experience, and hopefully one of those improvements includes a way to play franchise with friends. With NHL only releasing on next-gen systems, it’s time to take the next big leap.

Overall, that includes everything about NHL 25’s Crossplay functionality for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X. We’re still quite a ways away from the launch, but we can at least look forward to more deep dives along the way. With all the new announcements today like ICE-Q and the revamped franchise, we’re curious to see how it all turns out.

In other news, check out your NHL 25 cover athletes. This trio of players make history by being the first siblings to grace the cover of an EA Sports game.

