The NHL 25 Holiday Update is arriving soon, bringing all six PWHL Teams to the league. Furthermore, NHL 25 players can expect to new content drops, an arcade event series, a 4 Nations Face Off mode, and much more. This update sees the game receive new content for November, December, and January. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NHL 25 Holiday Update

NHL 25 Holiday Update – Everything You Need to Know

The NHL 25 Holiday Update starts November 2024, and brings the following content to the game over time:

November 15th – NHL 25 Arcade Series

December 5th – PWHL In-Game Update

New Year – 4 Nations Face-Off

Arcade Series

Firstly, the NHL Arcade Event series begins on November 15th. Located within the World of Chel mode, this lets you play a 3v3 arcade-style hockey experience. Furthermore, this event returns classic features such as big heads and Power Ups. You can collect them over time and use them on opponents to gain the upper hand. The NHL Arcade power ups include:

Supershot

Freeze

Super Speed

Small & Big Goalies

More

Furthermore, the developers plan to add more events throughout the year to keep the experience fresh. But first, let's see what else is coming in the Holiday Update.

PWHL Comes to NHL 25 This December

All six PWHL Teams are coming to NHL 25 on December 5th. This includes:

Boston Fleet

Minnesota Frost

Montreal Victoire

New York Sirens

Ottawa Charge

Toronto Sceptres

You can use these teams, which come with their official rosters in various modes like Play Now, Online Versus, Shootout and Seasons Modes. Additionally, the team's uniforms will be available in World of Chel, with the players, logos, and uniforms in HUT. Furthermore, this update also adds the Walter Cup and body skeletons for new players.

Amy Scheer, PWHL's Senior Vice President of Business Operations, spoke about the partnership. “Our partnership with EA SPORTS opens new doors to elevate women’s hockey across all levels,” she said. “Through this alliance, we’ll develop in-game and out-of-game experiences that strengthen the bond between our teams, players, and fans, bringing the PWHL closer to the global hockey community.”

Andrea Hopelain, GM & SVP of Publishing at EA Sports, was also enthusiastic about the partnership. “EA SPORTS is proud to support the PWHL, which has pioneered the growth of women’s hockey in North America,” she said. “We look forward to working together to help elevate and grow women’s hockey to new and existing fans worldwide, starting by bringing PWHL teams and athletes to EA SPORTS NHL 25.”

4 Nations Face-Off Content

Lastly, in 2025, NHL 2025 will feature four international teams in the 4 Nations Face-Off Round robin tournament. You can play with these legendary players acros a variety of modes like Play Now, Online Versus, Ultimate Team, Shootout, and a “bespoke” tournament mode. Additionally, this means each nations' uniforms are coming to World of Chel, as well.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NHL 25 Holiday Update. We look forward to the addition of PWHL teams, as well as the new Arcade Series event and 4 Nations Face-Off. And don't worry, because there'll surely be more updates for NHL 25 in 2025.

If you haven't played NHL 25 since launch, you might want to check out some of the other recent updates. Overall, NHL 25 added all 32 official coaches into the game.

