Chicago Blackhawks fans rejoiced on Monday night as their team won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery. However, Columbus Blue Jackets fans have a new public enemy #1 in ESPN hockey analyst Kevin Weekes.

Weeks handled the ESPN presentation of the draft lottery, adding commentary whenever a pick was revealed. Toward the end of the lottery, three teams remained: the Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, and Anaheim Ducks.

After the San Jose Sharks were awarded the fourth overall pick, ESPN went on a commercial break. But before that, Weekes mentioned that the Blue Jackets would pick third overall, despite that development not being shown as part of the lottery.

When they returned from commercial break, Columbus indeed received the third pick. Anaheim received the second overall pick while Chicago won the lottery. NHL Twitter exploded as a result of Weekes’ error.

The heart of the issue revolves around the prize of this year’s NHL Draft Lottery. The Blackhawks won the right to select Regina Pats superstar Connor Bedard first overall on Monday.

Bedard is considered a generational talent and could alter the course of the Blackhawks for years to come. He is coming off a 71-goal season in the Western Hockey League and a record-breaking performance at the IIHF World Juniors in 2022.

The 2023 NHL Draft takes place in Nashville, Tennesee with the first round taking place on Wednesday, June 28. Rounds 2 through 7 will occur on June 29, also happening in Nashville.

Bedard heads to Chicago barring any draft surprise, and hockey fans are certainly not going to let the Blackhawks live this down. Only time will tell how long this will live in the memory of hockey fans.