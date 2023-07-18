Nike announced on Monday that it would permanently end its sponsor partnership with Hockey Canada after the way the corporation handled a high-profile sexual assault case last year.

The sports apparel giant was one of several major partners that decided to pause its sponsorship deal with Canada's governing body back in 2022 after heavy criticism of how the company handled sexual assault allegations and settlement payouts.

“Hockey Canada is appreciative of the long-standing partnership it had with Nike for over two decades and respects their decision not to continue as a Hockey Canada partner,” the organization said in a statement obtained by The Canadian Press.

“We are encouraged by the support of Bauer Hockey and their reinvestment in our partnership which signals a positive step forward.”

Bauer reinstated its partnership with Hockey Canada nearly two weeks ago, following the company hiring Curling Canada CEO Katherine Henderson as the new president and CEO of Hockey Canada.

“In addition to Henderson's appointment, Hockey Canada has made several changes at the top as it tries to restore its image,” wrote CP on Monday. “Its board of directors resigned last October along with interim chair Andrea Skinner. President and CEO Scott Smith also left the organization.”

Hockey Canada continues to reel from the sexual assault case in London, Canada that is still being investigated, as well as bombshell accusations made against the company regarding settlement payouts.

The company has made several changes as it attempts to restore its image, but it looks like it wasn't enough for Nike to continue its partnership.