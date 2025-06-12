Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam shared a heartwarming moment with TJ McConnell's grandpa after the team's Game 3 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Another day, another victory for the Eastern Conference champions in crunch time. The Pacers inched closer to their first-ever NBA title with another vintage performance from this group. Tyrese Haliburton was not joking when he said this team was a “group of Michael Jordans”. While the star point guard and Siakam had efficient showings, the bench was the story of this game.

Led by incredible performances from McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin, this unit put up 49 points, which were critical in this 116-107 win. The Pacers' backup point guard has been a lifesaver for this franchise throughout the playoffs. McConnell has continually made winning plays when his team has needed it most, and last night was not different as he scored 10 points with 5 asssists and 5 steals. In the postgame, McConnell was surrounded by his family, and his grandpa interacted with one of his favorite players, Siakam. The video of this interaction understandably went viral.

What a BEAUTIFUL moment between T.J. McConnell's grandfather and Pascal Siakam after Game 3 of the NBA Finals 😅 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/TyEZ5ya7Kg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Pacers know they can win this series

This team's unwavering belief in themselves, when everybody has doubted them, has been inspiring. It's led to new guys stepping up every game, which gives this offense the unpredictability that's necessary against the Thunder. The Pacers are now halfway in this series to an NBA championship, with a chance on Friday to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Outscoring the OKC on fastbreak points and points off turnovers are two categories Indiana will need to continue to win to take out this 68-win team. That's where the depth and having a gritty bench, willing to pick up halfcourt, is so critical to this group's makeup.

There's a lot of work to be done. The Thunder have been down 2-1 before and will surely put forth a better performance on Friday. But last night's effort was reflective of how far the Pacers have come over these past two seasons. One of the reasons this franchise has taken that next step is last season's trade for Siakam.

The three-time All-Star has fit in like a glove with Indiana and has the championship pedigree to continue his recent run of form. Siakam is the kind of player that OKC doesn't really have an answer for, matchup-wise, so his continued efficiency is essential. Overall, the moment between the star forward and McConnell's grandpa showcased how tight-knit this group is.