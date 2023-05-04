Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The game of hockey is ever-changing, but one thing has remained very constant throughout the past decade: Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron being named a Selke Trophy finalist.

The 38-year-old defensive stalwart headlines the NHL’s Selke Trophy finalists yet again in 2022-23, being nominated for the award for a staggering 12th consecutive time.

This year he will be competing with two first-time award finalists in New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier and Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner.

“The award is given annually to the forward voted best to excel in the defensive aspects of the game as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association,” wrote NHL.com’s Jon Lane. The winner will be announced as part of the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Jun. 26.

Bergeron has won the award five times, and if he is chosen this season, will break the record for the most Selke Trophies ever won by a player.

He’s got a great shot: his 61.1 percent face-off percentage was second in the NHL, and he was first in face-offs won and second in face-offs taken. He was also second on the Bruins in blocked shots, fourth in takeaways and first in plus-minus.

Besides those impressive stats, he scored 58 points in 78 games to help Boston set an NHL record of 65 wins and run away with the President’s Trophy.

Nico Hischier ranked second among team forwards in ice time per game, first in short-handed ice time and takeaways, and second in blocked shots. He set career highs of 31 goals and 80 points, helping New Jersey finish second in the Metropolitan Division and earn a playoff berth for just the second time since 2012.

Mitch Marner was just shy of 100 points for the Leafs this year, scoring 30 goals and adding 69 assists while averaging the most time-on-ice of all Toronto forwards. He led the team with 104 takeaways and was third with 45 blocks.

Without a doubt, both Marner and Hischier had excellent years, but considering Bergeron’s resume and the fact that he’s strongly considering retirement, it would be surprising if he didn’t win the Selke Trophy for a record sixth time in 2023.