The Ottawa Senators have been up for sale for some time now. And it appears that process is rolling toward a conclusion in the near future.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says there is “robust” interest in the franchise. He also confirmed the first round of bidding is now complete, with the second phase of the process likely wrapping up in the next couple weeks.

“I’m not prepared to share who or what, but I think everybody involved in the process feels good about the level of interest, both in terms of the number of bidders and the magnitude of interest,” Bettman said as the NHL concluded their general manager’s meeting on Wednesday.

The NHL commissioner said a sale and a new arena in downtown Ottawa aren’t tied to the hip. The Senators have called the Canadian Tire Centre home since 1996, but it is located outside of the downtown area.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“That’ll be up to the new owner as to how they want to proceed,” Bettman said. “But I do believe that there will be a good opportunity for somebody who’s interested in possibly moving downtown to LeBreton Flats.”

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has previously made his interest in buying the team known. Reynolds currently owns Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, which plays in the fifth tier of English football.

“I am trying to do that,” Reynolds told talk show host Jimmy Fallon in November. “It’s very expensive. So I need a partner with really deep pockets.”

Reynolds had involvement in a US wireless phone provider, Mint Mobile, that recently sold to T-Mobile for north of $1 billion. There is no word on how that sale impacts his interest in the Senators.