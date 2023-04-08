With only a handful of games remaining in the 2022-2023 regular season, the awards race are coming to a close! Join us for our NHL odds series as we continue our NHL Awards coverage with a James Norris Memorial Trophy prediction and pick.

Another year has passed, and another wave of talented defensemen have been up to the task of showcasing their impressive skillsets. A year ago, it was first-time winner Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche that took home the honor of being the top defenseman in hockey. Who has the best odds of capturing the illustrious trophy this go around?

Here are the NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: 2023 James Norris Memorial Trophy Odds

Erik Karlsson: -400

Adam Fox: +1000

Josh Morrissey: +1200

Dougie Hamilton: +1500

Why Erik Karlsson Could Win

For starters, it’s no fluke that Karlsson has the best odds to bring home his first James Norris trophy, as the San Jose Sharks defender has been the one shining light for a roster that is among the worst in hockey. The biggest thing that stands out from Karlsson’s game is the fact that he is no stranger in getting himself involved on offense, as his abundant 75 assists on the season is the third-most by ANY player in the league. Over the course of his last three games, Karlsson has racked up an additional seven points.

Why Adam Fox Could Win

With the bright lights of the Big Apple, it is safe to say that the moment has not been too big for Adam Fox this season. At first glance, the 25-year-0ld defenseman plays tenacious defense and isn’t afraid by any means to get physical when he needs to with his pesky 5’11”, 182-pound frame. Without a doubt, Fox faces an uphill climb to capture this infamous award, but crazier things have happened in past seasons.

Why Josh Morrissey Could Win

Next up on the list is Josh Morrisey of the Winnipeg Jets, as the 28-year-old former first-round pick back in 2013 has put together quite a respectable campaign among his fellow defenders. Alas, Morrissey is just about as well-rounded as they come, as the ferocious defenseman is balanced on both ends of the rink. Not to mention, Morrissey has used his father’s passing from cancer in 2020 to dedicate his overall game to him, and it definitely has shown this season.

Why Dougie Hamilton Could Win

From a sheer size perspective, few skaters around the league can match up with Hamilton’s physical style of play which often leaves his foes bruised and battered. A first-round pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Hamilton towers ate 6’6″ to make him an intimidating sight whenever he laces up the skates. On tape, Hamilton’s most tantalizing reason on why he should be a James Norris winner is the fact that he has experienced career highs with 21 goals and 73 points on the year.

Final 2023 James Norris Memorial Trophy Winner Prediction & Pick

In one of the more popular regular season awards to win in the NHL realm, there is no question that these four names with the highest odds to take home the James Norris Memorial are more than deserving. However, the belief is that Erik Karlsson is running away with it, and for good reason based on the remarkable season he has had on a fairly lousy team.

Final 2023 James Norris Memorial Trophy Winner Prediction & Pick: Erik Karlsson -400