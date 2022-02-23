NHL Odds: Avalanche vs. Red Wings prediction, odds, pick and more – 2/23/2022

What a classic rivalry we have tonight as the Detroit Red Wings take on their 2000s era arch-nemesis, the Colorado Avalanche. Even though these teams are in different conferences now and rarely play each other, there is a lot of history between these two franchises and both of the respected fan bases hate one another with a passion. The Avalanche are a much better team overall than the Red Wings this year, but these games always have a sold-out atmosphere where anything can happen at any moment. With that, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Red Wings prediction and pick.

Here are the Avalanche-Red Wings NHL Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Red Wings Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-118) (-280 ML)

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-104) (+220 ML)

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

Why The Avalanche Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado Avalanche wrap up their four-game road trip in Detroit tonight as they’ve played excellent hockey all season. They currently sit in first place in the Central Division with a fantastic 36-10-4 record and lead the NHL with 76 points. However, they’re coming off of a 5-1 loss in Boston on Monday, a game that the Avs will look to just move on from and leave in the past. Colorado is ranked fourth in the league in terms of offensive production with 3.04 goals per game. Their defensive skill set hasn’t always quite matched their offensive production, but they can still hang with the best of the best as they are ranked fourth in goals-against with only 2.25.

Most of the credit should go to netminder Darcy Kuemper, who has been a great off-season addition as he looks to get yet another start between the pipes tonight. Kuemper is allowing 2.47 goals per game with a .919 save percentage. He’ll look to shut the door again tonight against a struggling Red Wings squad.

Why The Red Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Red Wings have been in a rebuilding stage for a few years now and while they have taken some steps in the right direction this year, they are still a team with major flaws – mainly on the defensive side of the ice. They are allowing 2.67 goals per game and have surrendered a total of 175 goals, the seventh-most in the league. On offense, the Wings are ranked 25th in the league, scoring just 2.33 goals per game.

In addition, this is a team that gives up 32.8 shots on goal per game, a number that is way too high for such a strong offensive team in the Colorado Avalanche. However, Thomas Greiss will likely be getting the starting nod tonight as he will try his best to stop a brutal Avalanche onslaught. Greiss is allowing 3.17 goals against with a .902 save percentage. Hopefully, it’ll be enough for the Red Wings to defend home ice and walk away with a non-expected two points.

Final Avalanche-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The odds for this game are so lopsided, I’m not really sure what to make of it. The favored team’s spread is 99% of the time in plus money because it’s difficult to cover -1.5 points. However, tonight has the Avs in minus money for their Moneyline (clearly expected) AND spread. With that being said, the Avs tend to play down to their opponents, as they don’t mind keeping it close throughout the game, but let’s not overthink this bet and just take the Avalanche -1.5 (-115). For better odds, you can take them in a “Moneyline Total Goals Parlay” where the Avs and Over 5.5 is listed at +130 while the Avs and Under 5.5 is listed at +290. Either one works, but I personally hate taking the under for anything, so I’m going to sprinkle a little bit on the Avs and Over 5.5 bet as well.

Final Avalanche-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (-118)