The Chicago Blackhawks will look to build off of their first win in quite some time as they head out north of the border to face off with the Vancouver Canucks. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Blackhawks-Canucks prediction and pick will be made.

After finally erasing an eight-game losing streak after outlasting the Calgary Flames on the road in a 4-3 win, the Blackhawks will now attempt to capture back-to-back victories for the first time since Mar. 16th. As a whole, Chicago has posted an underwhelming record this season with a 25-46-6 mark overall en route to possessing the fourth-fewest wins in the league.

Hovering right around the .500 mark, the Canucks will be missing out on the postseason festivities for the third consecutive season as they have failed to make it back to the playoffs ever since losing in the semi-final round back in 2o20. Nevertheless, the Canucks still have the chance to trend in a positive direction in the final games of the 2022-2023 regular season by putting their best foot forward and finding a way to snap their current four-game losing skid.

Here are the Blackhawks-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Canucks Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-120)

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs. Canucks

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Blackhawks Could Cover The Spread

In order for Chicago to slightly improve upon their horrendous road record with a spread-covering win, the first element of business that must be taken care of will be needing to implement the offensive gameplay around longtime Blackhawk Jonathan Toews. There have been whispers around the clubhouse and the rest of the league that the 15-year veteran could be playing his final moments in a Blackhawks jersey at the conclusion of this season, so he will certainly be playing with an extra pep in his step in this one. By the time the clock strikes zero, Toews may be solely responsible in willing his troops to a covering of the spread.

Although the Blackhawks have championship experience with a guy like Toews, Chicago still ranks among one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league and they must not revert to their old ways if they are going to find the back of the net more often than not later this evening. This all starts with playing cleanly and more physically than the Canucks as this will lead to taking control of the puck more frequently. Simply put, this is a Blackhawks squad that doesn’t often outshoot their opponents, so taking advantage of every offensive attack will end up being critical.

Why The Canucks Could Cover The Spread

Despite Vancouver owning a better overall record than Chicago up to this point, the Canucks have still struggled mightily, especially as of late. Similarly to Chicago, it has been Vancouver that has let their defeating ways catch up with them as lengthy losing skids have all but put the nail in the coffin of the Canucks’ season. Regardless of this crew’s scuffling ways, there is still reason to believe that Vancouver has what it takes to cover in this contest.

To guarantee that covering becomes a reality, the Canucks have to find a way to finish off strong by not letting opponents come back in games. During their last time out against the Kraken, it was Vancouver that found themselves up 2-0 before squandering the lead multiple goal lead en route to a 5-2 defeat. The most frustrating part about this Canucks team is that they certainly show flashes of brilliance from time to time, but the inconsistency in all three periods has plagued them the most. Without a doubt, playing a complete game from start to finish should be a main priority against Chicago.

If there is going to be any difference-maker or X-factor for this Western Conference showdown, then it will be the services of center Elias Pettersson who sits only three points away from reaching the 100-point threshold on the campaign. Arguably one of the top skaters on either side heading into tonight, Pettersson’s aggressiveness on the offensive end of the ice to go along with his leadership abilities to motivate his team may end up being just enough in downing the Blackhawks at Rogers Arena.

Final Blackhawks-Canucks Prediction & Pick

In this battle between the bad and ugly, selecting the right side seems difficult on the surface level. However, Vancouver has put together a 42-34 record against the spread this year. In addition, the Canucks are at home against a porous Blackhawks road squad. Even the heroics of Jonathan Toews won’t be enough to save Chicago.

Final Blackhawks-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks -1.5 (+100)