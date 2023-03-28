The Columbus Blue Jacket travel to Madison Square Garden to face off with the New York Rangers in a Metropolitan division matchup. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch.

The Blue Jackets have been one of the worst teams in the NHL this season. With only 53 points, Columbus is tied with San Jose for last in the league. In their last ten games, Columbus is 3-6-1. Their last game out was one to forget. After finishing the first period tied 2-2 with the Montreal Canadians, Columbus did not score another goal the entire game. They ended up allowing four goals in the second, and two in the third. The Blue Jackets dropped that game 8-2.

The Rangers are sitting in third place in the Metropolitan division and looks like that is where they will end up. With 96 points on the season, New York trails New Jersey by four points. It is entirely possible to catch New Jersey, but the Rangers have some work to do with less than ten games remaining. New York has been playing extremely well winning eight of their last ten games. The Rangers were down 2-0 after the first period in their last game. They rallied back and scored four straight goals in the second and third period. The Rangers won 4-3 in that game, taking down the Florida Panthers.

These teams have played twice earlier this year. They split those games with each team winning on the road.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Rangers Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (+138)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (-166)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How To Watch Blue Jackets-Rangers

TV: MSG Network, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Blue Jackets Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jackets have been playing awful lately. However, they have scored 3.5 goals per game in their last ten games. They need to rely on Boone Jenner in this game. He has six goals in his last eight games. They need a big game from him Tuesday night if they want to win. The Blue Jackets have 23 wins on the season and in every win, Columbus has scored three-plus goals. If Columbus can get to that mark, they will put themselves in a good position to cover the spread.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have been really good on both ends of the ice lately. They have scored just under four goals per game and have given up less than two. The Blue Jackets have given up 5.6 goals per game in their last ten. With the Blue Jackets struggling that much in net, the Rangers should have no problem scoring in this game. When the Rangers score four goals or more this season, they are 29-0-0. New York should easily score four goals in this game, and when they do, it is a guaranteed win.

Columbus does not score the puck, and they have been bad as of late. On the road, Columbus scores only 2.5 goals per game. The Rangers have given up less than two goals per game in their last ten. When the Rangers give up less than three goals, they have a record of 24-2-2. With how New York has been playing recently, it is definitely possible that the Rangers give up less than three goals in this game.

Final Blue Jackets-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are the better team, and are playing better as of recent. New York should win this one with ease at home.

Final Blue Jackets-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (-168), Over 6.5 (-128)