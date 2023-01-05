By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The St. Louis Blues will travel to the “Garden State” to face off with the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Thursday. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series as we make a Blues-Devils prediction and pick.

On Tuesday, the Blues won a wild 6-5 shootout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Brandon Saad led the way with two goals while Braysen Schenn had a goal and an assist. Initially, the Blues led 2-1 after the first period and even led 4-2 midway through the second. But things unraveled quickly as the Leafs cut the deficit to 5-4 entering the third. Then, the Leafs tied it on a powerplay goal, forcing overtime. After the teams played a scoreless overtime, the battle went into a shootout. Eventually, the Blues won is when Schenn converted the game-winning goal in the shootout to nab the extra point. Jordan Binnington had an uneven night, stopping 20 shots. Somehow, the Blues won despite winning only 38 percent of their faceoffs. But St. Louis also converted both powerplay chances.

Last night, the New Jersey Devils defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 at Little Caesar’s Arena. Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist, while Nico Hishier had a goal and an assist. Initially, it was a scoreless game until the second frame when the Devils broke it open and never looked back. The Devils won despite winning only 39 percent of their faceoffs. Significantly, they converted 2 of their 3 powerplay chances. Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves.

The Blues are 60-38-14-2 against the Devils overall. Additionally, they are 7-2-1 over the last 10 contests between the teams. But the Devils have won three in a row in the series, including a 3-2 win at home and a 7-4 road victory last season.

The Blues are 6-2-2 over their last 10 games, while the Devils are 3-6-1 over their previous 10. Additionally, the Blues are 11-9-1 on the road, while the Devils are 10-9-2 at the Prudential Center.

Here are the Blues-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Blues-Devils Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-158)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

Why The Blues Could Cover The Spread

The Blues started the season as severely as they could. However, thanks to a nice stretch, they are back in the playoff race and can help their playoff chances with a win here.

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 18 goals and 19 assists, with seven powerplay goals. Meanwhile, Robert Thomas has eight goals and 26 assists, with two tallies on the extra-man attack. Scheen now has eight goals and 21 assists, with two on special teams. Unfortunately, the Blues are without Vladimir Tarasenko, who went on the injured reserve list on New Year’s Eve. The Blues sorely need more offense, as they rank 21st in goals, 12th in shooting percentage, and 12th on the powerplay.

Binnington has struggled this season, going 14-12-3 with a goals-against average of 3.21 and a save percentage of .893. Moreover, the team has struggled to defend in front of him, ranking 25th in goals against and 29th on the penalty kill.

The Blues could cover the spread if they can draw some penalties and give themselves opportunities on the powerplay. Meanwhile, they must also do a better job of defending the net.

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils are 24-11-3 after a victory last night and sit second in the Metropolitan Division. However, the strain of the back-to-back, as well the traveling overnight, could hurt them.

Jack Hughes is the team leader with 21 goals and 21 assists, including five markers on the powerplay. Likewise, Jesper Bratt has 14 goals and 23 assists, with five on the extra-man attack. Hischier had 16 goals and 18 assists, with four on special teams. Meanwhile, Hamilton now has eight goals and 23 assists, with two on the extra-man attack. The Devils rank 10th in goals, 21st in shooting percentage, and 22nd on the powerplay.

Vanecek has been good, but backup Mackenzie Blackwood has not played to the level many expected of him. Thus, he is 5-3-1 with a goals-against average of 3.05 and a save percentage of .888. The Devils still rank second in goals against and seventh on the penalty kill.

The Devils could cover the spread if they grab the lead early and take away the momentum. Therefore, it will help them avoid the letdown late in the game.

Final Blues-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Blues are hot recently, and the Devils have cooled down. Therefore, expect more of the same as the Blues take advantage of a tired Devils team and find a way to cover the spread.

Final Blues-Devils Prediction & Pick: St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-158)

How To Watch Blues vs. Devils

TV: MSGS and BSMW

Stream: ESPN +

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT